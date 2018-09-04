Arizona Game and Fish accepting spring hunt applications by mail through Sept. 11

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting paper applications for 2019 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear. The online application service is expected to be available in early to mid-September.

AZGFD has also posted the “2019 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” online at www.azgfd.gov/draw.

The deadline for all paper applications is 7 p.m. (Arizona time) Sept. 11. Postmarks do not count. Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any department office statewide.

The printed “2019 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” booklets are expected to be available at department offices and license dealers statewide in early September.

Applicants must have a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a spring hunt permit-tag. Combination hunting and fishing licenses, valid for the next 365 days, are available to purchase at https://www.azgfd.com/bestofbothworlds. A youth combo hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) remains $5.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department.