Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 5

Friday Night Flix: “Tag” Sept. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Tag” (Rated R) starring Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms and Jake Johnson. A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Table tennis tournament Sept. 8

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Music Festival runs through Sept. 8

The Grand Canyon Music Festival is offering a series of concerts each weekend from Aug. 24 through Sept. 8. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $15 per concert or a season pass featuring all six concerts is available for $90.

Performers this year include the Catalyst Quartet, the Bonfiglio Group and the Manhattan Chamber Players. Grand Canyon students will also perform a concert at the end of a weeklong educational School of Rock Aug. 31.

More information and a complete schedule is available at www.grandcanyonmusicfest.org.

10th annual Celebration of Art Sept. 8-16

Grand Canyon’s annual Celebration of Art kicks off Sept. 8 with plein air artists from around the region. Demonstrators will br creating art on-site at various locations around the rim.

A quickdraw competition takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. between Verkamp’s and Kolb Studio with an auction following at 11 a.m. near Bright Angel Trailhead.

The official Celebration of Art Exhibit opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Kolb Studio. More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/events/celebration-of-art-2018.

Williams and Bearizona trip Sept. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Sept. 9. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Board Game Night Sept. 9

The Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 7 p.m.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Sept. 10

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 10 and 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 10 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Lowell Observatory tour Sept. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory Sept. 11. Cost is $33 per person and includes admission. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Prescott and trader Joe’s shopping trip Sept. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Prescott for shopping Sept. 12. Cost is $23 per person and includes admission. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in Southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.