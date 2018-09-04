Early election results: Tusayan voters hand Mayor Craig Sanderson second term

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On Aug. 28, Tusayan voters narrowly handed incumbent Mayor Craig Sanderson a second term. Sanderson received 42 of 75 votes cast, coming it at 56 percent. Former council member John Schoppmann, who was running for the office for the first time, received 33 votes, or 44 percent.

The three-way race for two town council seats was evenly contested by current council member David Chavez, Robb Baldosky and Brady Harris. Harris won one of the two open seats with 35 percent of the vote. Chavez, who was appointed after the resignation of John Reuter, and local businessman Robb Baldosky each received 31 percent of the vote. Tusayan town clerk Bruce Northern said it isn't clear yet whether a recount will be necessary in the case of the tie. However, if the results stand, Chavez and Baldosky will face off in the general election Nov. 6.

Also on the November ballot will be the town's alternative expenditure limitation or "home rule" option.

The state constitution requires each city and town in Arizona to vote on the home rule option every four years. If residents vote YES on the home rule option, the Tusayan Town Council will continue to set its own budget according to revenues received by the town and contribute to projects requiring town funds, such as public safety and capital improvements. The town council may set a budget which may not exceed the amount of funds in town accounts.

If residents vote NO on the home rule option, the town council must cap its budget and spending at an amount set by the state of Arizona. For Tusayan, that is about $1.3 million. Because the home rule option covers four years, no matter how much revenue the town takes in, spending would be capped at $1.3 million until 2022.

The following election reports are provided by the Coconino County Recorder’s Office. The results are not considered official until the Coconino County Board of Supervisors canvasses the votes Sept. 6.