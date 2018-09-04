Grand Canyon students mentored by jazz greats at annual School of Rock

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon School Of Rock 2018
Sixteen Grand Canyon students came together as a band Aug. 30 after working with Robert Bonfiglio, Joe Deninzon, Stephen Benson and John Vail. After practicing together after school for three days, the students performed at the Grand Canyon Music Festival.
