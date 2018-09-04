Parks in Brief: National Park Service, Glacier Bay National Park, Tumacacori National Historic Park

NPS awards $8.6 million in preservation grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service today awarded $8.6 million in grant funding to support projects that preserve significant historic structures on the campuses of 18 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“HBCUs have played an important role in our country’s pursuit of equality, civil rights, and higher education for all Americans,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “These grants will help restore and enhance landmark buildings that are a source of pride on campuses in nine states.”

Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grants support the preservation of sites on HBCU campuses that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Eligible projects include pre-preservation studies, architectural plans and specifications, historic structure reports, and the repair and rehabilitation of historic properties according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

O’odham cultural speakers, videos and San Xavier Co-op farm stand at Tumacacori

TUMACACORI, Ariz. — Tumacácori National Historical Park will host a special program featuring the rich culture and history of the Tohono O’odham Sept. 8. beginning at 2 p.m.

The San Xavier Cooperative Farm will provide a farmers market stand on the mission grounds, featuring traditional crops. Inside the historic Tumacácori Mission church from 3 to 4:30 p.m. will be a program of speakers, short films, and opportunities to ask questions regarding O’odham history, and life on the modern Tohono O’odham Nation.

Joseph Joaquin, Tribal Elder, Military Veteran, and retired Tribal Historical Preservation Officer, will speak about O’odham cultural tradition.

Healing Totem dedication at Glacier Bay National Park

WASHINGTON —. On Aug. 25, Glacier Bay National Park and the Hoonah Indian Association (HIA) ceremonially dedicated the Healing Totem Pole, a hand-carved monument commemorating the evolution of park and tribal relationships.

The totem eloquently compresses centuries of history into 20 feet of yellow cedar, depicting the Huna Tlingit’s tragic migration from their Glacier Bay homeland, a painful period of alienation, and the more recent collaborative efforts to forge a true partnership. It was installed at the head of the Bartlett Cove dock to memorialize the journey from strained relationship to healthy partnership.

Information provided by NPS.