Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball prepares for the season

Photo Gallery
Phantoms Volleyball Prepares For Season
The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team practices in preparation for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 8. Head coach Barb Shields said the team has nine new girls this year as the team practices movement and conditioning drills. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.