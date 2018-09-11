Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 12

Prescott and Trader Joe’s shopping trip Sept. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Prescott for shopping Sept. 12. Cost is $23 per person and includes admission. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Sept. 12

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Tie dye party Sept. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a tie dye party at 3 p.m. Sept. 12. Dye and materials will be provided, but participants will need to bring their own shirt or item to dye.

Friday Night Flix: “Upgrade” Sept. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Upgrade” (Rated R) starring Logan Marshall-Green, Melanie Vallejo and Steve Danielsen. Set in the near-future, technology controls nearly all aspects of life. But when Grey, a self-identified technophobe, has his world turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke Sept. 15

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

10th annual Celebration of Art through Sept. 16

Grand Canyon’s annual Celebration of Art kicks off Sept. 8 with plein air artists from around the region. Demonstrators will br creating art on-site at various locations around the rim.

A quickdraw competition takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 between Verkamp’s and Kolb Studio with an auction following at 11 a.m. near Bright Angel Trailhead.

The official Celebration of Art Exhibit opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Kolb Studio. More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/events/celebration-of-art-2018.

Lockett Meadow camping trip Sept. 16-17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a camping trip to Lockett Meadow near Flagstaff Sept. 16-17. Cost is $23 per person. Limited camping gear may be available to borrow, check with Rec Center staff. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting Sept. 18

The Grand Canyon PTA will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 in Board Room 405.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank Sept. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed September 19 October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Cameron Trading Post dinner Sept. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 10 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in Southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.