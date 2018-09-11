Grand canyon students participate in International Walk to School Day

Faculty walked to school with students to ensure their safety Sept. 6. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Faculty walked to school with students to ensure their safety Sept. 6. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2018 12:50 p.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon Students Participate In International Walk To School Day 2018

    Grand Canyon students participate in International Walk to School Day Sept. 6. Students and faculty gathered at Grand Canyon Clinic and Albright Training Center for the walk to school, where they received water bottles and a healthy snack.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.