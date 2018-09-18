Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 19

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank Sept. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed September 19, October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Cameron Trading Post dinner Sept. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Rotary Club Chili Cook-Off Sept. 20

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will host its annual chili cook-off beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon. Prizes ill be awarded for Best Red Chili, Best Green Chili, Judges’ Choice, Peoples’ Choice, Best Alternate Chili and Best Corn Bread. Anyone who wants to enter an item in to the contest should register by 5 p.m.

Friday Night Flix: “Hereditary” Sept. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hereditary” (Rated R) starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne. After the family matriarch passes away, a grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences, and begin to unravel dark secrets. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Condor release at Vermilion Cliffs Sept. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Vermilion Cliffs National Monument for a condor release Sept. 22. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Electronic Music dance party Sept. 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an electronic music dance party beginning at 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Page, Lake Powell & Antelope Canyon Trip Sept. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page Sept. 24. Cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Mobile Mammography Van at Best Western Squire Inn Sept. 24

The mobile mammography van will be available all day Sept. 24 at the Best Western Squire Inn. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (480) 967-3767 or (800) 285-0272. Most insurance providers will be accepted.

Night hike Sept. 25

The Rec Center will host a nighttime hike beginning at 9 p.m. Sept. 25. Dress for cooler weather.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 10 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

2-night Flagstaff Cornucopia Festival Sept. 28-29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Flagstaff’s annual Cornucopia Festival Sept. 28-29. Cost is $65 per person and includes transportation and lodging. Event tickets are not included and can be purchased at the gate for $6 per person 7 and older. Children under 6 are free.

The event includes fall-themed attractions, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, horse drawn hay rides, live entertainment, fall food and beverages, a Kid Zone and many local vendors. More information about the festival is available at http://www.flagcorn.com.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.