Body recovered from Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park thought to be missing Howard

On Sept. 14, National Park Service personnel were notified of a body in the Colorado River below Granite Rapids at river mile 94.



Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Based on evidence found with the body, it is believed to be that of missing passenger Mike Howard.



Howard was reported missing after he and his wife were swept downstream as they disembarked from their boat near Clear Creek, river mile 85, on Sept. 7. The wife was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center to receive treatment on Sept. 7. The National Park Service conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.