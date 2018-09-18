Buck Wild Hummer Tours celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Buck Wild Grand Canyon Hummer Tours celebrated its grand opening with a launch party and ceremonial ribbon cutting Sept. 11.

Participants enjoyed food, prizes, a cornhole bean bag toss tournament and Hummer photo booth.

Buck Wild is new to the Tusayan community and has been operating since summer. The tour operator is family-owned and operated by guides with more than 50 years’ experience providing tours via Papillon Group.

Located at 469 State Route 64, Suite A in Tusayan, the tours include guided drives in a custom-fitted Hummer vehicles. Tours are offered during the day and at sunset. Both commercial and private trips are available, and tour guides can customize private tours to customers’ needs.

The Buck Wild Hummer Tours terminal is open daily. More information is available at (928) 362-5940 or buckwildhummertours.com.