Counting the days: North Rim shutdown to begin Oct. 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — North Rim operations will begin seasonal changes on the morning of Oct. 16.

The North Rim transitions to reduced services with the visitor center, gift shop, campground and entrance station remaining open for visitor use. The Grand Canyon Lodge, food services, Canyon Trail Rides and park ranger programming will no longer be available. These operations will resume on May 15, 2019.

If visiting the North Rim after Oct. 15, park officials advise to ahead and prepare food and water for the day, as purchasing these items will be extremely difficult on site.

After Oct. 15, visitors are reminded to prepare for winter travel with sudden and adverse driving conditions on Highway 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice or rain can be encountered during this time. The self-serve gas station, with diesel, will remain available but will only accept credit or debit cards as long as the road is open.

National Park Service rangers will be on the North Rim intermittently staffing the campground, entrance station and visitor center. Emergency and law enforcement services will remain available. The Backcountry Information Center is open until Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Those planning on camping in the North Rim Campground before Oct. 31 are advised to reserve a campsite on www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.

Those planning on camping after Oct. 31, please contact the South Rim Backcountry Information Center at grca_bic@nps.gov or call 928-638-7875. There will be no water available after Oct. 31.

Nearby year-round lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, AZ and Kanab, UT. The South Rim and Inner Canyon facilities remain open year round. More information is available at (928) 638-7888 or www.nps.gov/grca.

Information provided by NPS.