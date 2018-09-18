Grand Canyon National Park begins construction on Rowe Well Road

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service road crews are scheduled to begin phase two of three proposed work actions Sept. 17 along Rowe Well Road.

The work will begin approximately from the Mule Training Road to the Lagoon Road turn off near the burned down cabin. During construction there are no planned closures but drivers should anticipate possible delays.

Work to be done during phase two includes excavating dirt to improve drainages, adding culverts, grading and reconditioning road materials. This project will provide better stabilization during inclement weather and require less regular maintenance. The road will be made uniform in width with crews providing rehabilitation to road sides. The purpose of the construction is to have the road remain passable under typical weather conditions.

Park officials remind visitors be mindful of workers, who will be wearing fluorescent vests. Drivers are asked to follow crew member instructions and posted speed limit signs. Although there may be slight traffic delays, no longer than five minutes, the road is to remain open during construction. Proper signage will be posted on both ends of the work zone.

Information provided by NPS.