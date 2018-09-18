NPS seeking public input to control non-native species near Glen Canyon Dam

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park below the Glen Canyon Dam.

Public comments will be accepted for through Oct. 11.

Control measures for non-native aquatic species are necessary because of the increase of green sunfish and brown trout and the potential for other harmful non-native aquatic species that threaten downstream native aquatic species, some of which are listed as threatened and endangered. These non-native species have become an increasing threat since the NPS completed the 2013 NPS Comprehensive Fish Management Plan and the 2016 Long-Term Experimental and Management Plan.

To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, NPS is hosting various meetings to present information on the plan.

A public webinar will be held Sept. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Arizona time. Call Line: 888-790-2024, Passcode 9535626. Web Address: https://bluejeans.com/7293338944.

A series of open houses also will be held Sept. 25-27 at the following locations:

Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m. MST

Glen Canyon National Recreation AreaHeadquarters, 691 Scenic View Drive, Page, Arizona.

Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. MST

Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, Arizona.

Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. MST

Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Arizona.

Public comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.

Written comments may be submitted to:

Attn: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan

Argonne National Laboratory

9700 South Cass Avenue-EVS/240

Argonne, Illinois 60439

Comments will not be accepted verbally, via fax, email, or any format other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Public comments are due no later than Oct. 11.

Information provided by NPS.