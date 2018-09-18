In one canyon, a thousand different views

Plein air artists capture ever- changing essence of Grand Canyon, raise funds for Grand Canyon Association at annual Celebration of Art

Twenty-five artists shared different interpretations of the Grand Canyon at this year's Celebration of Art. (Photos courtesy of Grand Canyon Association)

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2018 10:29 a.m.

    Celebration Of Art 2018

    Twenty-five artists gathered at Grand Canyon for the week-long Celebration of Art Sept. 8-16. The artists painted en plein air (outside, on location), held demonstrations for visitors along the rim and participated in a quickdraw event and auction. Each artist's studio piece will be on display at Kolb Studio through January.

    A complete list of artists and their studio pieces on display at Kolb Studio can be found here.

