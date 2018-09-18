In one canyon, a thousand different views

Photo Gallery
Celebration Of Art 2018
Twenty-five artists gathered at Grand Canyon for the week-long Celebration of Art Sept. 8-16. The artists painted en plein air (outside, on location), held demonstrations for visitors along the rim and participated in a quickdraw event and auction. Each artist's studio piece will be on display at Kolb Studio through January.
A complete list of artists and their studio pieces on display at Kolb Studio can be found here.
