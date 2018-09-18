Photo highlights: Phantoms score 6-0 victory over Leading Edge Academy

Photo Gallery
Phantoms Vs Leading Edge Academy 2018
The Grand Canyon Phantoms scored an impressive 6-0 victory over Leading Edge Academy at home Sept. 15. The win evened out the Phantoms’ record at 2-2 while Leading Edge dropped to 0-2-1.
