Tusayan Town Council Roundup: Sept. 12

The Tusayan Town Council took the following actions at the regular meeting held Sept. 12 at Town Hall:
The Council approved a pass-through grant for the Tusayan Fire District in the amount of $46,114.24. The monies, which are received by the town and given to TFD, will be used to purchase new automatic electronic defibrilator (AED) devices. The units currently owned by the town have been discontinued by the manufacturer and can no longer be serviced or repaired.
The Council passed a resolution accepting the results of the primary election held Aug. 28. Brady Harris won a majority of votes and will be seated on the council. Because Robb Baldosky and David Chavez received an equal number of votes, the Arizona Secretary of State will conduct a recount. If the vote totals do not change, Baldosky and Chavez will face each other in the Nov. 6 general election. Craig Sanderson won a second term as mayor with a majority of the vote.
The Council tabled a vote on appointing Clarinda Vail to fill the open commissioner’s seat on the Tusayan Planning and Zoning Committee until the council is able to consult with the town attorney.
The next Town Council regular meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Town Hall.
