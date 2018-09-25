Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 26

2-night Flagstaff Cornucopia Festival Sept. 28-29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Flagstaff’s annual Cornucopia Festival Sept. 28-29. Cost is $65 per person and includes transportation and lodging. Event tickets are not included and can be purchased at the gate for $6 per person 7 and older. Children under 6 are free.

The event includes fall-themed attractions, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, horse drawn hay rides, live entertainment, fall food and beverages, a Kid Zone and many local vendors. More information about the festival is available at http://www.flagcorn.com.

Friday Night Flix: “Oceans 8” Sept. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Hereditary” (Rated R) starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne. After the family matriarch passes away, a grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences, and begin to unravel dark secrets. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Blood Drive Sept. 28

The Rec Center will ponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Those interested in donating can visit www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor code: grandcyn) to make an appointment. walk-ins may also be accommodated.

Karaoke Sept. 29

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

10th annual Grand Canyon Community Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 9

The Rec Center will host he 10th annual Grand Canyon Community Health and Wellness Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9.

Representatives from NorthCountry Health Care, Coconino County Public Health Services, Native Americans for Community Action, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Victime Witness Services and NPS Emergency Services, among others, will be on hand with information and to answer questions.

In addtion to information, several health services will be available, including flu shots, biometric screenings, well-woman health checks and information about various health conditions.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regional Events

FlagShakes presents “The Tempest” Oct. 5

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival returns for a fourth season with “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Coconino Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $16.50 for students, seniors and active duty military and $12.50 for youth; other performance dates include Oct. 6, 12 and 13.

This heartfelt story of a parent who sees his daughter grow up and has to hand over the staff of life to the next generation takes viewers on a journey of vengeance, forgiveness, and wonder. Isolation gives way to a family reunion, music makes characters sane or drives them mad, savages and clowns make us laugh, and love conquers all.