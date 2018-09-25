Increased activity expected on Cat Fire despite recent rains

JACOB LAKE, Ariz. — Rain received on the Cat Fire last week was enough to tame the fire in fine fuels such as grass, leaves, and pine needles.

However, active fire remained in large diameter heavy fuels and in deep canyon areas. Although fire activity is currently low, fire managers anticipate increased fire activity as warm temperatures persist and fuels dry out.

The lightning-caused Cat Fire is located about 25 miles southeast of Jacob Lake in the Saddle Mountain Wilderness on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest. It has currently consumed about 4,491 acres.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.