Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms lose to Camp Verde 5-0

Photo Gallery
Phantoms Vs Camp Verde 2018
The Grand Canyon Phantoms dropped a game to the Camp Verde Cowboys Sept. 20. After another loss to Page Sept. 21, the Phantoms came back to defeat Ash Fork 3-2 at home Sept. 22. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
More like this story
- Photo highlights: Phantoms score 6-0 victory over Leading Edge Academy
- Phantoms pummel Leading Edge, tie conference rival Ash Fork
- Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball prepares for the season
- Photo highlights: Phantoms soccer takes tough loss at home
- Grand Canyon Phantoms soccer: new coach, new season
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.