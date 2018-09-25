Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms lose to Camp Verde 5-0

Rufus Keebahe chases down the ball. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 25, 2018 10:58 a.m.

    Phantoms Vs Camp Verde 2018

    The Grand Canyon Phantoms dropped a game to the Camp Verde Cowboys Sept. 20. After another loss to Page Sept. 21, the Phantoms came back to defeat Ash Fork 3-2 at home Sept. 22. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

