Photo highlights: Grand Canyon youth baseball teams still going strong

The Grand Canyon Youth Baseball group is looking to finish its first season strong as the kids learn more fundamentals of the game. Organizer Michelle Pahl said the group is planning to join the Williams Little League circuit next year.
(Photos/Michelle Pahl)
