Report: Two Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona and New Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona wildlife officials say two endangered Mexican gray wolves, including one in New Mexico, have died.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release that both animals were found dead in August, bringing the total number of documented deaths to eight. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or where exactly the wolves were found.
Their deaths are under investigation.
The wolf in Arizona was part of a pack in the eastern part of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
The one found dead in New Mexico was part of a pack based in Arizona’s Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.
More like this story
- Report: Two Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona
- Arizona counties want more funds for Mexican wolf recovery efforts
- Environmentalists, ranchers trade barbs in killing of Mexican gray wolf
- Part 3 of 3: What a revised recovery plan could mean for Mexican Gray Wolves
- Evidence of cross-fostering success found among Mexican wolves
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.