Two prescribed burns for Tusayan Ranger District to begin this fall

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest have completed plans for the 2018 fall prescribed fire burning season and will begin working on a range of projects this month. The specific units to be ignited will be chosen based on fuel moistures and weather conditions that are within prescriptive levels that meet fuels reduction objectives.

The flowing project areas are planned for treatments on the Tusayan Ranger District:



The Reed Rx Project is located south and northeast of Tusayan and will cover about 3,200 acres.

The Russell Rx Project is located southeast of Tusayan and will cover about 4,000 acres

Fire plays a beneficial role in maintaining the ecological stability of many landscapes including the Kaibab National Forest. Managers use prescribed fire as a practical means to reduce risks associated with uncharacteristic wildfires that can pose significant threats to public health and safety.

Officials recognize that impacts to air quality may be unpleasant at times, however, they can significantly reduce the amount and limit the duration of smoke more effectively using prescribed methods than in an uncontrolled wildfire situation. Furthermore, fire managers will actively monitor atmospheric conditions daily and use strategies to minimize smoke impacts to rural developed areas.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Information about prescribed fire projects on the Kaibab National Forest can be obtained at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5922/.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.