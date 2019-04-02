Around the Canyon: Week of April 3

“Aquaman” April 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Aquaman” (Rated PG-13) starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe. Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip April 10, 16 and 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 10, 16 and 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Sedona hiking day trip April 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a day trip to Sedona for hiking April 11. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Chess tournament April 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a chess tournament at 6 p.m. April 13. Participants are encouraged to sign up in the Rec Center prior to the event.

HeartSaver CPR class April 20

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. April 20. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 5-9 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. in the Rec Center multi-purpose room. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.