Coconino firewood permits on sale April 12

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for the 2019 season April 12, and permit holders may begin cutting April 13.

The minimum cost for a permit is $20, which is good for four cords of wood, and the permit can be purchased at the following locations April 12 through mid-December as listed below:

• Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1824 S. Thompson St., Flagstaff; (928) 527-3600, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Flagstaff Ranger Station, across from the Flagstaff Mall at 5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff; (928) 526- 0866, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Red Rock Ranger Station Visitor Center, 8375 state Route 179, Sedona; (928) 282-4119; seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and

• Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack; (928) 477-2255; weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Additionally, the Verde Ranger Station, located on state Route 260 in Camp Verde, will begin selling fuelwood permits for the Coconino National Forest on Monday, April 15, on weekdays during business hours.

Each additional cord of wood is $5 after purchasing a permit. A maximum of 12 cords per household may be purchased for the 2019 firewood season.

Firewood permits allow for the following:

Any dead wood lying on the ground can be removed. Dead standing pine or fir can be cut if less than 12 inches in diameter or less than 15 feet tall. Dead standing pinyon and juniper can be cut regardless of its size unless there is obvious wildlife use. Standing dead aspen less than 12 inches in diameter or less than 15 feet tall may be cut only from June 1 to Sept. 30.

There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated, but areas may be designated later in the season. Please check with your local Forest Service office periodically for any updates. Free-use firewood permits are issued for specific areas of the forest, one permit per household, and allow up to five cords of down and dead wood to be gathered.

Detailed information, which includes a map, is provided with each permit. Four load tags will be provided for each cord of wood issued on the permit. Load tags must be physically attached to each quarter of cord or less of firewood, punched or marked correctly, and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen. Cutters need to ensure they are aware of the current fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Though forest roads are subject to closure due to wet or winter weather, the vast majority of the roads will be open.

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. The permit does not authorize motorized cross-country travel to scout for firewood, but it does authorize off-road vehicle use by the most direct route in and out of the area to accomplish firewood retrieval. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

The Coconino National Forest now has GPS-enabled firewood maps for smartphones, tablets and Garmin GPS devices, which may be used as a supplement to the firewood guide issued with each permit.

