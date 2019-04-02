Grand Canyon Rotary welcomes new member Phil Crouch

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club welcomed new member Phil Crouch at its meeting March 27. Crouch is the rooms manager at the Best Western Squire Inn in Tusayan.
