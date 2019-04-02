Man found dead in lake at Glacier National Park

Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park. (Photo/NPS)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: April 2, 2019 10:46 a.m.

    • WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 48-year-old Arizona man in a partially frozen lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park.

    Park officials say rangers started looking for the man after a concerned family member reported him missing the morning of March 26. They found his vehicle in a parking lot, and a dive team with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office used a remote-operated vehicle to search nearby Lake McDonald.

    The man’s body was found underwater and recovered March 26. His name and hometown have not been released.

    Park officials say the exact circumstances of the death are not yet clear, but they do not suspect foul play. They are warning visitors of unstable ice on the lake.

