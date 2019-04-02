Parks in Brief: Yellowstone National Park, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area, Valley Forge National Historic Park

Yellowstone opens select roads for spring bicycling

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Beginning March 29, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles of park roads from the West Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs.

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass, and the South Entrance to West Thumb.

There is no bicycle access to Old Faithful or Canyon until those interior park roads open to public motorized vehicle access April 19. Electric or pedal-assist bikes are not allowed on park roads when they are closed to motorized, public travel.

Closures to impact summer visitors at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

LAKE ROOSEVELT, Ariz. — Beginning July 8, the Federal Highway Administration, in conjunction with NPS, will be resurfacing and restriping all NPS managed asphalt surfaces within the boundaries of Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area. This includes, but is not limited to, all NPS campgrounds, marinas, day-use areas, boat launch and other parking areas, and connecting roadways. To allow the work to proceed as quickly and safely as possible, areas will be temporarily closed on a rolling basis throughout the park.

Effective immediately, all remaining open reservation dates for all reservable campsites and group campgrounds that begin on or after July 8 through the end of October 2019 will close. Existing reservation holders for this period will be contacted concerning the potential for site closures and offered refunds. Reservations will be subject to site closures for the duration of the project.

During this time, all individual campsites in open areas throughout the park, with the exception of existing reserved sites, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers, however, may be required to relocate to a different campground based on work crew schedules.

More information is available at www.nps.gov/laro/planyourvisit/pavement-project.htm.

Valley Forge to set prescribed fires to manage invasive plants

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn. — Final preparations are underway for a 135-acre prescribed fire at Valley Forge National Historical Park, scheduled for early April. Last year the park successfully completed prescribed fire treatments on 126 acres across four meadows to control exotic invasive plants. This spring the park plans to burn two distinct meadows. Fire operations could take up to one week to complete depending on field and weather conditions.

Valley Forge National Historical Park contains over 1,500 acres of meadows that provide vital habitat for birds and mammals. In recent years these meadows have been overtaken by exotic invasive plants which degrade the habitat and cannot be adequately controlled by mowing or herbicide. The area for the burn is within the Grand Parade area, a high priority habitat area with a diverse mixture of native and non-native plant species that will be assessed following the burn. Fire will help control high priority invasive plants including Oriental bittersweet, Japanese honeysuckle, Himalayan Blackberry and Callery pear.

Information provided by NPS