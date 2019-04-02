Spring break crowds tick up as weather warms

Mid- to late March generally brings warmer temperatures to the Grand Canyon, along with visitors on Spring Break vacations. Many of the park’s overlooks, such as the one above, are extremely crowded during peak visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A spokesperson for Grand Canyon National Park said entrance station staff have noticed an uptick in visitation, although not as much as last year’s Spring Break rush. The staff were reporting entrance station lines stretching as far back as the roundabout in Tusayan - almost one mile. Park officials suggest visitors park in Tusayan, purchase a park pass online or at an authorized vendor, and take the free shuttle to Grand Canyon Village.