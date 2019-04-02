YCC summer youth employment available at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Saguaro National Park is offering a summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program to teens, ages 15-18.

YCC is an 8 week youth employment program for teenagers consisting of three main components: conservation work, environmental education and outdoor recreation.

YCC enrollees will have the opportunity to work on a variety of conservation projects in Saguaro National Park and the surrounding region, including trail work, environmental restoration work, campground maintenance and resource management. A normal work week consists of five eight-hour work days. Most weeks, enrollees will arrive at Saguaro National Park on Monday morning and return home Friday evening for the weekend. During the work week, YCC enrollees will camp remotely at their work site which may be in the park’s Wilderness.

Enrollees will be paid $11 an hour for 40 hours per week and are tax exempt.

In addition to work, enrollees will engage in daily environmental education lessons that will teach them about the local ecology of southern Arizona and larger public land conservation issues. Enrollees will also participate in various recreational outings including day hikes, backpacking trips, field trips, and more! YCC is not just a work program, it’s a chance to learn, play and grow in the natural world.

To apply, visit Saguaro National Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/sagu/getinvolved/ycc.htm



Applications will be available April 1 and are due via email or post marked no later than April 30.

