Editorial: Freelance positions now open at Williams-Grand Canyon News

Do you love to write and take photographs?

Williams-Grand Canyon News is seeking an individual to work as a freelance writer and photographer in the Williams and Grand Canyon areas.

Williams-Grand Canyon News is a weekly publication serving Williams, Grand Canyon, Tusayan, Valle, Ash Fork, Seligman, Parks and all areas in between. The right candidate would submit work on a weekly basis to be published in the following week’s paper. This is an opportunity for someone to earn additional part-time contract income. Writers are compensated for each article and photograph published in the News.



The right person would need to be a self-starter who is knowledgeable about the region and who is interested in covering Williams, Grand Canyon and the surrounding communities.

Williams-Grand Canyon News takes pride in providing stories and photographs that are interesting, informative, accurate and relevant. The right candidate would be held to the same journalistic standards.

This person would need to conduct in-person and phone interviews with officials, school administration, teachers, parents, community members and all other members of the public. They would also need to be willing to take photographs to complement their written work. The News is looking for someone who writes well and can take well-framed, high resolution pictures. The News does not provide a camera or any other news reporting equipment.

Coverage in this area would include school and sporting events, community events, meetings, veteran events and other areas of interest in the community.

Those interested can email Loretta Yerian, editor, Williams-Grand Canyon News at lyerian@williamsnews.com for more information. We would love to have you join our team.