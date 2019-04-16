Around the Canyon: Week of April 17

Jam session April 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a jam session April 18 with local musicians at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring instruments and participate.

“Homes and Watson” April 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Holmes and Watson” (Rated PG-13) starring Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly and Ralph Fiennes. A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Geoscience Symposium April 18-20

Grand Canyon National Park will host a geoscience symposium April 18-20 as part of its centennial events. The symposium is open to the public.

Participants at the geoscience symposium will have the opportunity to learn about geological research going on in and around the Grand Canyon, including information about the pre-Pliocene Colorado River that carved the natural wonder and field trips to locations in the park.

More information is available from Karl Karlstrom at kek1@unm.edu.

40th annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast April 20

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will host it’s 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast April 20. The pancake breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. in the school multipurpose room. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children for pancakes, bacon and sausage. Proceeds will benefit the Kaibab Learning Center.

The egg hunt takes place at 9 a.m. on the school soccer field. This event is free and children will be divided into age groups. The easter bunny will make an appearance and some lucky participants will find special prizes in their eggs.

HeartSaver CPR class April 20

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. April 20. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Earth Day April 20

Grand Canyon National Park will host its annual Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the Visitor Center Plaza. Visitors can learn about the park’s environment-friendly initiatives and see cultural demonstrations from Native tribes. This event is free and open to the public — admission to the park will be free all day.