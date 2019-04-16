On patrol: Deputy Greyeyes on the beat in Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — After years of waiting, the town of Tusayan has a resident deputy: Jeremaiyah Greyeyes began his patrols in February.

Originally from Shonto, Arizona, Greyeyes recently completed the Coconino County Sheriff’s field officer training and has been permanently assigned to Tusayan.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said in a January council meeting Greyeyes is a good fit for the position.

“He is new but there’s a great deal of enthusiasm,” he said. “He did exceptionally well at the academy and exceptionally well on his field training.

The town had expressed a need for a local law enforcement officer but Driscoll said it had been a challenge recruiting officers. After the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a raise for law enforcement officers, Driscoll said the department went from a deficit of 18 officers to only one.

That and a willingness to relocate on Greyeyes’ part led to Tusayan having its first resident deputy in several years.

“Living here is really important,” Driscoll added. “Having your deputy … is really important — someone you know, someone you can call at just about any time.”

Greyeyes’ primary duty station will be in Tusayan, but he could cover a range of up to 7,400 square miles should the need arise.

The unpredictable nature of the work led Greyeyes to a career in law enforcement, although his passion for the work came along fairly recently.

“I wanted to do something challenging and work in a dynamic atmosphere where one day is unlike the next,” he said. “I have enjoyed every challenge that came along with it.”

The assignment is perfect for people who enjoy being outdoors, and Greyeyes is no exception — he said he enjoys hiking, biking, rafting and climbing and is looking for new things to learn.

“The Tusayan-Grand Canyon area is an amazing place,” he added. “I have a little bit of time in the area but I plan on exploring more of it.”