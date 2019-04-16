Running strong: Grand Canyon track competes at Mingus High School

Photo Gallery Grand Canyon Competes At Mingus Track Meet The Grand Canyon High School track team competes at the Mingus Track Meet at Mingus High School in Cottonwood April 12. The track team meets next at Bradshaw Mountain High School April 20 and Sedona High School April 23. (James Kelley courtesy of The Verde Independent)

The Grand Canyon High School track team competes at the Mingus Track Meet at Mingus High School in Cottonwood April 12. The track team meets next at Bradshaw Mountain High School April 20 and Sedona High School April 23.