Students prepare for success at Grand Canyon School job fair

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Community businesses and federal agencies lined the Grand Canyon School cafeteria April 10 to offer eager students information and even seasonal employment after the last bell rings at the end of May.

Local employers such as Pink Jeep, Paragon Skydive, Papillon and the Chamber of Commerce, along with a few departments of the National Park Service were on hand to discuss job opportunities with students seeking summer or part-time employment, as well as those looking for work after graduation. Prior to the job fair, students were able to prepare for the hiring process with interviewing and resume workshops offered at the school.

“This is our fourth year doing this and it gets better every year,” said Grand Canyon Principal Tom Roland. “Every kid here who wants a job has an opportunity to find one.”

Most were looking for part-time and summer employment, but for those interested in longer-term employment in the area, Coconino Community College offered information about its apartment housing and maintenance certificate program, designed to train applicants for jobs in the National Park Service’s housing or maintenance departments, or local companies that provide employee housing in nearby Tusayan and Valle.

Along with making some summer spending cash, students also benefit from the job fair by building skills needed to land future employment, whether locally or across the country. Entering the workforce is a lifetime endeavor, and the Grand Canyon School job fair familiarizes students with the application, resume and hiring process.