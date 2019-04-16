Tusayan special election May 21; project manager on hold

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Town Council discussed several items at its last regular meeting April 10. Council and staff discussed the following issues, but no votes were taken:

Special election May 21

The town will hold a special election May 21 seeking a one-year budget override. Because of paperwork errors, the town’s alternative expenditure limitation (home rule) vote was nullified after the November 2019 election. This means the town’s budget will be set by the state of Arizona for the next four years.

Voters may approve a year-long budget override for the next two years until the alternative expenditure limitation can be placed back on the ballot. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 22. More information about deadlines to register or request a mail-in ballot, as well as an explanation of the override, is available at https://tusayan-az.gov/elections.

The town is currently seeking poll workers and election board members for the special election. Training will be provided. Interested individuals can contact town hall at (928) 638-6609.

APS wildland fire mitigation procedures

Division manager John Haro from Arizona Public Service (APS) told council members the utility is taking preventive measures when dealing with potential downed power lines in light of last year’s devastating wildfires in California.

Haro advised the council that in taking steps to mitigate fire risks, any power outages the town experiences could take longer to resolve in the future.

“We have devices that allow us to monitor faults for outages, and when those trigger during a high-risk fire season, we have protocols in place … to put eyes on wires,” he said. “We want to make sure that line is not on the ground before we re-energize (it).”

Haro said APS has technology in place to help direct crews to the approximate location with of the fault, which they would then be able to verify and wither repair or give to okay to re-energize. Since there is only one main line running between Williams and Tusayan, with no back feed into the system, Haro said outages that happen in the middle of the night or during intense storms, when crew members may have trouble visually confirming whether or not the wires are down, may take longer to resolve than in the past.

Flood mitigation activities underway at Ten X

Chuck Foley from Premier Building Group informed the council that mitigation work required under an agreement with the Coconino County Flood Control District may be delayed a few days beyond its schedule April 19 completion date.

Foley said progress had been slowed because of inclement weather as well as deliveries of materials already purchased by the town to be used in the future housing development. Once the deliveries are completed and some required material has been hauled in, Foley said work can begin on one of the final components of mitigation work, which requires tearing out the entrance road and lowering it.

Foley assured council members that all dirt and activity at the site was related to the required mitigation work, not construction of the subdivision, which is still on hold.

Search for Ten X client representative expanded

The town recently posted a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a project manager to act as a liaison between the council and the construction project managers for the Ten X housing development. Town Manager Eric Duthie said he had received only one completed packet for the position, although he said others had expressed interest.

Council member Robb Baldosky suggested changes to the RFQ to clarify what the position actually is — an owner representative to act as an intermediary between the town and the construction companies completing the work.

To appeal to more applicants, council member Becky Wirth suggested removing the part-time designation and Baldosky recommended removing some of the required certifications, saying the town should instead rely on experience and a positive past performance record.

Although the first review of qualifications was scheduled for April 10, the council advised staff to revise the RFQ and redistribute it, setting a second closing date of April 30.