Around the Canyon: Week of April 24

Flagstaff shopping trip April 25
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.
Volleyball April 25
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.
“Glass” April 26
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Glass” (Rated PG-13) starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.
Williams and Bearizona trip April 29
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona April 29. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.
“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.
“Game of Thrones” season 8 viewing party Mondays
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for Game of Thrones Mondays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.
The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays
The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.
Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall
Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.