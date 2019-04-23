Around the Canyon: Week of April 24

Flagstaff shopping trip April 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Volleyball April 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer volleyball begining at 6 p.m. on the volleyball courts.

“Glass” April 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Glass” (Rated PG-13) starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Williams and Bearizona trip April 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona April 29. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 viewing party Mondays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for Game of Thrones Mondays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.