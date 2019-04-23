Every-bunny turns out for annual Rotary egg hunt

Community members converge on Grand Canyon School April 20 for the annual Rotary Club Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast. Younger children make friends with the Easter Bunny and marvel at a field of brightly-colored eggs while older children immediately checked their eggs for the jackpot — a prize Easter basket from the Rotary club.
