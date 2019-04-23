Grand Canyon's annual Earth Day celebration kicks off National Park Week

Sustainability for the next 100 years

Visitors learned about the park's sustainability measures to keep the Canyon grand for another century. (Michael Quinn/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 23, 2019 10:26 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon National Park Earth Day 2019

    Grand Canyon National Park held it's annual Earth Day celebration April 20 at the park's Visitor Center. Some visitors learned about the park's sustainability measures to keep the Canyon grand for another century while others participated in the Geoscience Symposium and walked the Trail of Time with geologists.

    Photos by Michael Quinn and Erin Ford.

