Grand Canyon's annual Earth Day celebration kicks off National Park Week

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon National Park Earth Day 2019
Grand Canyon National Park held it's annual Earth Day celebration April 20 at the park's Visitor Center. Some visitors learned about the park's sustainability measures to keep the Canyon grand for another century while others participated in the Geoscience Symposium and walked the Trail of Time with geologists.
Photos by Michael Quinn and Erin Ford.
More like this story
- Earth Day, every day: Annual Grand Canyon festival focuses on sustainability
- Grand Canyon celebrates Earth Day with free entry April 20
- Xanterra South Rim and Grand Canyon Railway to celebrate Earth Day with special train run, retail and dining discounts
- Grand Canyon Earth Day fun for all
- Grand Canyon to celebrate Earth Day April 22 at newly renovated Visitors Center
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.