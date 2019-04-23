UPDATE: Second accidental death reported in Grand Canyon National Park in 2019

UPDATE: Grand Canyon National Park has identified the woman who fell to her death in the park on Tuesday, April 23.
Cynthia Ackley, 69, from Peoria, Arizona, died after falling from a rocky point west of the Pipe Creek Vista. A park helicopter and technical rescue team recovered Ackley's body later Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz- At 1:05 p.m. April 23, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a call reporting that a person needed help at rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista.
Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the person fell. Using the park helicopter and a technical rescue team, responding rangers located the body of a 70-year old female approximately 200 feet below the rim. The park's helicopter and rescue team, a total of about 15 people, were able to recover the body later in the afternoon.
The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin, and no additional information is available at this time.
The fall from the rim was the second such accidental death in Grand Canyon National Park this year.
Park staff encourages all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.
Information provided by NPS
More like this story
- Man dies after falling 400 feet over rim at Grand Canyon
- Man falls to death at Mather Point
- Rangers recover body of third visitor in eight days at Grand Canyon
- Park Rangers recovered body from below rim of Grand Canyon near Lookout Studio
- Body of man recovered from below the South Rim of Grand Canyon identified
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.