State Route 67 to the North Rim of Grand Canyon reopens mid-May

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Motorists will soon be able to access several popular outdoor attractions in the state when ADOT reopens portions of several highways in April and May.

State highways scheduled to reopen are:

State Route 67 that leads to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon — mid-May

State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake in the White Mountains — April 15

State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake in the White Mountains — April 15

State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains — April 15

State Route 366 that leads to Mount Graham in southeastern Arizona — April 15

ADOT closes most of these scenic roadways annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to the significant amounts of snowfall these regions typically receive.

Information provided by ADOT