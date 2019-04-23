Tusayan Ranger District to begin prescribed burn operations April 25

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will begin springtime burning on the Tusayan Ranger Districts beginning April 25.

Because of higher snow and precipitation levels received across northern Arizona this past winter, conditions have presented ideal opportunities to implement prescribed burns in the spring months of the year. Prescribed fire is one of the many tools used to accomplish multiple forest restoration objectives. It is also beneficial as a practical method to reduce risks associated with uncharacteristic wildfires that can pose significant threats to public health and safety.

Tusayan Ranger District managers will continue working on the Reed Prescribed Fire project and will be looking to burn approximately 500 acres 3 miles northeast of the town of Tusayan. Crews may move over the Russell Rx project located approximately 18 miles southeast of Tusayan and continue working in this project area if conditions allow.

Smoke will be highly visible at times near these locations. Officials understand that smoke impacts to air quality may be unpleasant at times, however they can significantly reduce the amount and limit the duration more effectively using prescribed methods as opposed to an uncontrolled wildfire situation with long term effects. Smoke will be monitored very closely with the intent to minimize impacts to rural areas.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest