Access road for Zion National Park reopening after repairs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A highway that is a main access route for Zion National Park is reopening following weeks of repairs following damage from heavy rain.
Park officials announced April 26 that the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, also known as the State Route 9 Connector, will reopen April 27, with restricted access for oversized vehicles.
The closure was on the park’s east side.
Crews replaced one section of the road, with that work including stabilization of a slope and rebuilding of a retaining wall. Another section needed repaving and other work.
Some trails remain closed due to landslides.
Comments
