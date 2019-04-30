Grand Canyon Rotary to host Sunset Dinner

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Mark your calendars for an evening of barbeque, music and entertainment — Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim will host its Sunset Dinner from 5-9 p.m. May 18 on Moqui Drive north of Tusayan. Tickets are available from any Rotary Club member.

The event will include a steak or chicken dinner with cole slaw, baked beans and corn on the cob for $10 or a hot dog, mac and cheese and corn on the cob for children for $5. There will be classic juke box music by Exit 64, a raffle, silent auction and horseshoe contest.