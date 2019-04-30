Grand Canyon Rotary to host Sunset Dinner

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Mark your calendars for an evening of barbeque, music and entertainment — Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim will host its Sunset Dinner from 5-9 p.m. May 18 on Moqui Drive north of Tusayan. Tickets are available from any Rotary Club member.
The event will include a steak or chicken dinner with cole slaw, baked beans and corn on the cob for $10 or a hot dog, mac and cheese and corn on the cob for children for $5. There will be classic juke box music by Exit 64, a raffle, silent auction and horseshoe contest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.