Photo highlights: Grand Canyon middle school volleyball drops two games to Ash Fork

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Middle School Volleyball Vs. Ash Fork
The Grand Canyon Phantoms middle school volleyball A team faced off against the Ash Fork Spartans in tournament play April April 26 in Williams. The Phantoms lost to Ash Fork 25-16 and 25-21. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
