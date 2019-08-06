Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 7

Williams and Bearizona trip Aug. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Aug. 8. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Movie Night: “Long Shot” Aug. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Shazam!” (Rated PG-13) starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and June Diane Raphael. Journalist Fred Flarsky reunites with his childhood crush, Charlotte Field, now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Aug. 12

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Aug. 14

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 16, 22 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 16,22 and 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

HeartSaver CPR class Aug. 17

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which covers class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.