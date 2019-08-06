Manhattan Project National Historical Park Holds moment of silence in remembrance of atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima

Manhattan Project National Historical Park held a moment of silence to remember the 74th anniversary of the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in the waning days of World War II. The event was held Aug. 6 outside the Manhattan Project National Historical Park Los Alamos Visitor Center.

The uranium fueled atomic bomb “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945, at 8:16 am local time in Japan, resulting in the death of tens of thousands of people. It is one of only two times an atomic weapon was intentionally used on a human population. A second atomic weapon was dropped over Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945, also killing tens of thousands. World War II came to an end less than a week later with the surrender of Japan on August 15, 1945. The surrender became official on September 2, 1945, six years and one day after World War II began when Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939.

Information provided by NPS