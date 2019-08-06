Smeck to continue as interim boss at Grand Canyon during search for superintendent

GRAND CANYON — Grand Canyon National Park is officially on the search to hire a permanent superintendent.

The position has been held by temporary appointees since former superintendent Christine Lehnertz announced her retirement in March.

Grand Canyon spokeswoman Lillian Daniels said the superintendent position was posted in May to USAjobs.gov. Because the superintendent position is part of the Senior Executive Service (SES), candidates will be reviewed by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Daniels said a permanent selection has not yet been made.

Woody Smeck is currently serving as the interim superintendent. Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia-King’s Canyon National Park, replaced Lehnertz during an investigation into her alleged misconduct in October of last year. He will continue to serve until a permanent head is selected.

After the Office of Inspector General cleared her of any wrongdoing earlier this year, Lehnertz chose to resign from her position and retire from NPS, returning to San Francisco to head a charitable organization.