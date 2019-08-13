Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 14

Tusayan Town Council meeting Aug. 14

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Third Thursday jam session Aug. 15

The Rec Center will host its monthly jam session with local musicians Aug. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your songs and instruments and play with musicians of all types.

Full moon hike Aug. 15

The Rec Center will offer a full moon hike beginning at 9 p.m. The hike will leave from Shoshone Point. Transportation is available. More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Wholesome Human Series: Are you balanced? Aug. 15

The Rec Center will host the second in a series of talks designed to meet special challenges of community members living and working at Grand Canyon. The series of eight talks will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Rec Center.

The next talk, “Are you balanced?” will cover the basics of safety while hiking. Topics include staying hydrated, using multi-purpose hiking poles and how to improve balance and steadiness as you age. These talks are free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 16, 22 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 16,22 and 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Movie Night: “Tolkien” Aug. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Tolkein” (Rated PG-13) starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins and Colm Meaney. The formative years of the orphaned author J.R.R. Tolkien as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class Aug. 17

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which covers class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Dewey Mortimer Farms harvest tour Aug. 18

The Rec Center will host a trip to Dewey Mortimer Farms Aug. 18. Activities include picking fresh produce, lunch, corn maze, barn rides, farm animals and more. Cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children and includes admission. Children 2 and under are free. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Slide Rock State Park trip Aug. 20

The Rec Center will host a trip to Slide Rock State Park Aug. 20. Cost is $23 per person and includes admission. Bring towels, swimsuits and snacks. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Grand Canyon School Board meeting Aug. 21

The Grand Canyon School Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in the board room located in the district office. Agendas and minutes from previous meetings are available at https://www.grandcanyonschool.org/domain/201.

Three-day overnight Las Vegas trip Aug. 27-29

The Rec Center will host a trip to Las Vegas Aug. 27-29. Cost is $175 per person and includes lodging and round-trip transportation. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.