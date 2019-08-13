‘Era of the active shooter’: NPS restricts Fort Sumter beach access

NPS said visitors to Fort Sumter will no longer be able to access the historic landmark from a nearby sandbar because of security concerns. (Photo/NPS)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 13, 2019 10:13 a.m.

    • CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Park Service says people can no longer stop by a historic South Carolina fort for free, unregulated visits.

    The Post and Courier reports rangers have now limited access to Fort Sumter in Charleston, blocking people and boaters from using a nearby sandbar beach to pop in for an unregulated visit.

    Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely announced the closure in a letter that said “security in the era of the active shooter requires a change from previous times.” He said the beach attracts partiers instead of people hoping for a historical visit.

    The park service said it needs to increase security and the management of erosion and artifact looting. The nearly 200-year-old fort was the target of the bombardment that launched the Civil War.

