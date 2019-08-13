‘Era of the active shooter’: NPS restricts Fort Sumter beach access

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Park Service says people can no longer stop by a historic South Carolina fort for free, unregulated visits.
The Post and Courier reports rangers have now limited access to Fort Sumter in Charleston, blocking people and boaters from using a nearby sandbar beach to pop in for an unregulated visit.
Park Superintendent J. Tracy Stakely announced the closure in a letter that said “security in the era of the active shooter requires a change from previous times.” He said the beach attracts partiers instead of people hoping for a historical visit.
The park service said it needs to increase security and the management of erosion and artifact looting. The nearly 200-year-old fort was the target of the bombardment that launched the Civil War.
